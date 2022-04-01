Congrats To The Lady Cards On A Great Season

The Lady Cards went to the Final Four for the fourth time in school history.
“It’s fantastic,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I got a group of kids that have fought all year long, and I love every single one of them. I’m tough on them, but it’s because I care about them and love them because we want to get to this situation. We had every opportunity to fold, but we didn’t.”