Congrats To Local Gymnasts At Nationals!

Source: YouTube

Thanks to Jason Button from Champion Gymnastics at All About Kids for sharing how some amazing gymnasts did this month at the Level 10 National Championships in Oklahoma City.

Retoshia Halsell – Level 10 – WON silver on vault with an incredible near perfect vault scoring 9.925 at the 2023 National Championships!! (the 4th highest score of the ENTIRE National Championships).

Her teammate, Addie Leitterman, also did well in Level 9 competition in Kissimmee, Fl earning a 6th on vault, 9th on beam and 13th on floor.

Congratulations!