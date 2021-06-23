Confidential Court Docs Reveal Britney Spears Tried To End Her Conservatorship For Years

The New York Times got their hands on confidential court records that revealed Britney Spears tried to end her conservatorship with her dad way earlier than previously thought.
“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report, adding that she felt the system had “too much control…too, too much!” Britney reportedly informed the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship terminated as soon as possible. “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll,.”
As early as 2014, in a hearing, her lawyer said she wanted her dad out because of his drinking and “shopping list” of complaints.
A legal letter sent in 2010 threatening a lawsuit said during The Circus Starring Britney Spears tour, her first tour under the conservatorship, a former nanny and housekeeper claimed Jamie was verbally abusive, launching into “tirades, inappropriate behavior and alcoholic relapses.”
She also wanted to make changes to her home, but was forbidden by her father, who told her it was too much money.
And according to a transcript from a court appearance in 2019, Britney claimed that she had been forced into a mental health facility against her will for standing up for herself during a rehearsal, and also claimed she had been forced to perform while sick with a 104-degree fever, calling it one of the scariest moments of her life. She told those in the court that there was nothing wrong with her.
She is expected to addressed the court directly today (June 23).