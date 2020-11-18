Conan O’Brien Is Ending His Talk-Show After 28 Years
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Conan O’Brien closes out day three of The Relevance Conference. The Relevance Conference, hosted by Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising and analytics company, brings together advertising and media thought leaders to discuss the shifting relationship between consumers, brands and content. The event was held on September 18, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, CA. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Xandr)
It’s the end of an era. After 28 years, Conan O’Brien is hanging up his hat as a late-night talk show host. Conan’s show on TBS will end with season 10 in June of 2021.
While the late-night landscape won’t be the same without him, at least he’s still going to be on TV with a new special on HBO Max. It will be a variety series called “Conan Without Borders”, but no other details on the release has been set.