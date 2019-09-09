Con Huevos Coming to the Omni Hotel This Week
Vegetable, mushroom and cheese omelet with hash browns and whole wheat toast
Our bellies just got more happy. Con Huevos has announced their third location opening up in Louisville inside the Omni Hotel called “Con Huevos Craves”.
“It’s more of a grab and go place that they wanted us to take over. You can still expect to find your favorite signature dishes at the Omni location, but with some new additions. They’re going to have to-go items like breakfast sandwiches, each one has their own Mexican flavors as well as breakfast burritos.”