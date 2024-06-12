99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Competitive “Hobby Horsing” Is Gaining Popularity In The U.S.

June 12, 2024 8:50AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Fun fact: hobby horses have been around since the 16th century!

Riding stick horses competitively???  Yep. And it’s been a thing for awhile in Finland, Germany, Sweden and the UK. Now, it’s catching fire in the U.S. and we kind of can’t look away.

There’s prancing, there’s JUMPS…and there’s a proper technique. You hold the stick with one hand, the reins in the other and you mimic equestrian movements like walking, running and jumping. A panel of judges critique your style, technique and creativity.

 

More about:
competitions
hobby horsing
Inside Edition
stick horses

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Bus Driver Retires After 70 Years On The Job
2

Two New Furry Aussies Coming to Louisville
3

Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For "Exhaustion"
4

The Story Behind The Viral Dad's Advice Text To His Daughter Post Breakup
5

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE