Vacation in tropical countries. Beach chairs, umbrella and palms on the beach.

No money to go to Hawaii? No time to visit the Grand Canyon? That’s ok. A company will make it look like you went.

The folks atĀ Fake A VacationĀ will superimpose pictures of you at vacation destinations so you can post them on social media.

Some people do it because they had to cancel a vacation at the last minute. Others do it just to be phony.

A survey said 10 percent of people have put up fake vacation pictures on Facebook or Instagram.