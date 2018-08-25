Company in Minneapolis is Offering Fur-ternity Leave for People With New Pets

So you get a new puppy, who needs to be house trained, needs to get comfortable in a new home, has to learn his family, learn to stop chewing on things, but his owners immediately go to work…how can that work?

Well a company in Minneapolis has decided to make it a policy called “Fur-ternity leave” where new dog owners can work from home for a week to get their new furry family member adjusted!

Vice president Allison McMenimen said adding the policy was a “no-brainer.” “For a lot of people, their pets are their children,” she says. McCarthy says he’s grateful for the time he got to spend with his fur baby. “It was really, really nice to be there while I’m working to transition him,” he says.