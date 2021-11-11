Companies Celebrating Veterans With Deals

It’s Veterans Day, and the absolute least we can do is thank a veteran for their service. But the NEXT-least thing we can do is tell them how to get a free donut or plate of boneless wings. Lots of restaurants are offering discounts or free stuff for veterans today. Here are some of the best deals out there . . .
Applebee’s: Complimentary entrée from an exclusive Veterans menu, plus bonus $5 gift card to redeem on their next visit
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entrée from a select menu for dine-in only
Bob Evans: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or takeout
California Pizza Kitchen: Complimentary entrée and beverage, plus a BOGO coupon to be redeemed Nov. 12-20.
Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink
Chili’s: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only
Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for dine-in only
Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon for dine-in only
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut
Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night featuring free “thank you” meal for dine-in
Hooters: Free entrée from special menu with purchase of beverage
IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes
Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of cookies with any purchase
Joe’s Crab Shack: Free meal of up to $15, plus a $5 bonus card to be redeemed Nov. 12 through Dec. 31
Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and donut of your choice
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti
O’Charley’s: Free meal for dine-in only
Outback Steakhouse is giving out free Bloomin’ Onions to veterans.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu for dine-in only
Ruby Tuesday: Free Garden Bar entrée
Schlotzky’s: Free small drink and chips with entrée purchase. First 50 to redeem deal at each location get a $5 reward coupon for a future purchase
Smokey Bones: Free meal from select menu for dine-in only
Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie
Texas Roadhouse: Free dinner vouchers handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers can be used through May 30
TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal
Zaxby’s: Free Signature Sandwich Meal
RETAILERS
Dollar General: 20% off purchases from Nov. 11-14 for veterans, active-duty military, and their families
Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card to be redeemed Nov. 12 to Dec. 10
Target: 10% off two separate purchases for veterans, active-duty military, and their families with verification of military status in the Target Circle program through Nov. 13
Walgreen’s: 20% off regular-price eligible store items for veterans, active-duty military, and their families Nov. 11-1
If you want to see if any other restaurants and stores are offering deals, the website Knoji.com has a search engine that ONLY searches for military discounts.