      Weather Alert

Companies Celebrating Veterans With Deals

Nov 11, 2021 @ 8:10am
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day

It’s Veterans Day, and the absolute least we can do is thank a veteran for their service.  But the NEXT-least thing we can do is tell them how to get a free donut or plate of boneless wings. Lots of restaurants are offering discounts or free stuff for veterans today.  Here are some of the best deals out there . . .

Applebee’s: Complimentary entrée from an exclusive Veterans menu, plus bonus $5 gift card to redeem on their next visit

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entrée from a select menu for dine-in only

Bob Evans: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or takeout

California Pizza Kitchen: Complimentary entrée and beverage, plus a BOGO coupon to be redeemed Nov. 12-20.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink

Chili’s: Free meal from a select menu for dine-in only

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for dine-in only

Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon for dine-in only

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night featuring free “thank you” meal for dine-in

Hooters: Free entrée from special menu with purchase of beverage

IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes

Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of cookies with any purchase

Joe’s Crab Shack: Free meal of up to $15, plus a $5 bonus card to be redeemed Nov. 12 through Dec. 31

Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and donut of your choice

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti

O’Charley’s: Free meal for dine-in only

Outback Steakhouse is giving out free Bloomin’ Onions to veterans.  

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu for dine-in only

Ruby Tuesday: Free Garden Bar entrée

Schlotzky’s: Free small drink and chips with entrée purchase. First 50 to redeem deal at each location get a $5 reward coupon for a future purchase

Smokey Bones: Free meal from select menu for dine-in only

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie

Texas Roadhouse: Free dinner vouchers handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers can be used through May 30

TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal

Zaxby’s: Free Signature Sandwich Meal

RETAILERS

Dollar General: 20% off purchases from Nov. 11-14 for veterans, active-duty military, and their families

Great Clips: Free haircut or free haircut card to be redeemed Nov. 12 to Dec. 10

Target: 10% off two separate purchases for veterans, active-duty military, and their families with verification of military status in the Target Circle program through Nov. 13

Walgreen’s: 20% off regular-price eligible store items for veterans, active-duty military, and their families Nov. 11-1

If you want to see if any other restaurants and stores are offering deals, the website Knoji.com has a search engine that ONLY searches for military discounts.

TAGS
companies deals offers Veterans Day
POPULAR POSTS
This Principal Shocks Her Students With Her Moves At The Homecoming Dance
You Laugh You Lose: Tyrannosaurus Shirt
Tragedy At Astroworld Festival
Sleigh All Day
Ed Sheeran Won't Do This One Thing In Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On