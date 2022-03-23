Community Rallies Behind Woman Critically Injured By Drunk Driver…And Lost Her Apartment

Imagine getting critically injured by a drunk driver…then losing your home a few days later! That’s what happened to 26-year-old Emily Dadonna in Massachusetts. She’s supposed to be graduating with a degree in nursing this spring, but instead, she’s recovering at a rehabilitation facility with a long road ahead of her in Boston.
A GoFundMe page created for Daddona said she was initially left in critical condition, comatose, mechanically ventilated, and suffered brain swelling. That’s when Sharron Furtado, who leads a local firefighters wives association, got to know her family and wanted to help. Not long after the wreck, Daddona’s apartment building burned down and she lost everything. So Furtado wanted to go the extra mile to help. She came up with fundraising bracelets they started selling.
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for Daddona had raised $44,212 of its $150,000 goal.
Several others are hosting fundraising efforts for Emily as well as she will be in rehab recovering for the next year.
