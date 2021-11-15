Community Rallies Behind Store That Is Run By Youth After A Burglary

A store was left with nothing after thieves apparently targeted it, but community members are stepping up to get the shop, One Pair, back to business. Video footage showed the scene after the Kansas City, Missouri, shop was ransacked recently when 120 pairs of shoes, clothes, and its shirt press were carried off. Jerren Thornhill, the founder of One Pair, said on Tuesday night all the inventory was stolen. One Pair also offers WiFi, after-school work, and tutoring help for young people. The store is run by kids ages 14 and up.
But after news broke of the theft, the community has stepped up with a GoFundMe that at last check had raised just over $31,000 of the $40,000 goal. One of the kids that run it said: “It’s just opened up my eyes to more of how this community is really helpful and how they want to support when they see good things coming along.”
MORE HERE