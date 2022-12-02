Coming Soon: “Harry & Meghan” On Netflix

Would ya look at that? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to shed some light on their life together since parting ways with royal matters.

Do we know when the new docuseries “Harry & Meghan” will be released on Netflix? No.

Do we know why they would drop the trailer during Prince William and Kate’s visit to the United States? Also no.

BUT we do know that there will be a docuseries to stream in the future because as Meghan Markle asks “doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Probably. That’s a great point.