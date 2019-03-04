Comfy Cow Creates Custom Flavor to Celebrate Louisville Zoo’s 50th Anniversary

Comfy Cow creates custom ice cream flavor to help Louisville Zoo celebrate 50th anniversary

To help the Louisville Zoo celebrate its 50th anniversary Comfy Cow has created a custom-made ice cream available in stores March 1 – October 31.

Polar Bear Freeze is made with a white chocolate ice cream, Oreo pieces and chocolate chips. It will be available in all five stores. Comfy Cow has generously offered 20% of the proceeds of the sale of Polar Bear Freeze to the Zoo.