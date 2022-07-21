      Weather Alert

Comedy Central Planning Concert For “South Park” 25th Anniversary

Jul 21, 2022 @ 9:51am

Wait….South Park is turning 25???? Yup and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are celebrating  at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado next month, but if you won’t be able to attend the two-night event, fear not: Comedy Central and Paramount+ will stream the concerts as well. In addition to appearances from Parker and Stone, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances from Primus and Ween.

The concerts will take place on August 9th and 10th, while a taping will air on Comedy Central on August 13th and begin streaming on Paramount+ the next day. South Park’s anniversary concerts are full of nods to the show’s history. Parker and Stone met at the University of Colorado Boulder, where they famously developed the show via the animated short The Spirit of Christmas. When that became a sitcom, Primus’ Les Claypool wrote and recorded its theme song, while Ween contributed the original song “The Rainbow.” Both bands showed up in the season two episode “Chef Aid.”

