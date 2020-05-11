Comedian Jerry Stiller Passes Away at Age 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away from natural causes at age 92. Our hearts go out to his son Ben Stiller and his family.
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dead at 92 https://t.co/VetV2ezu1c
— People (@people) May 11, 2020
