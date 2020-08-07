Comedian Bert Kreischer Zooms While Naked With Ben & Kelly
Bert Kreischer is doing a drive-in movie comedy tour and paused his busy day to catch up with Ben & Kelly.
He talks about his kids seeing him naked, quarantine, and more in this chat. His “Hot Summer Nights Drive-In Comedy Tour” will come to Louisville for 2 shows on Aug. 13th at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In.
#BertKreischer also produces and hosts #Bertcast, a weekly comedy podcast on the All Things Comedy Network. He also co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura, and the Bill and Bert podcast with Bill Burr.
GET TICKETS HERE