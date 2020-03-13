Comcast and AT&T Improve Internet Access In Response to COVID-19

Clapping for these two companies right now. AT&T and Comcast have responded to COVID-19 by helping the people working from home, and students learning from home.
Comcast is boosting internet speeds, AT&T said it would suspend fees for data overages and Verizon says its networks haven’t taken a hit. https://t.co/SO30x6Zt73
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 13, 2020
