Colton Underwood Says Ex-Fiancee Cassie Randolph Dropped Her Restraining Order Against Him
Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood spoke out for the first time since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against him and claimed she dropped the order. He released a statement saying, “Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me.”
He added, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith.”
Randolph filed the restraining order after claiming Underwood harassed and stalked her with a tracking device on her car.
MORE HERE