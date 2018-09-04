Colton Underwood Is The Next ‘Bachelor’

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor.

We first met him when he competed on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, and he explored a relationship with his ex, Tia Booth, on “Bachelor In Paradise”. In fact, they made it official on BIP before breaking up. Such a roller coaster!

Then Good Morning America made the official announcement this morning that he’s going to be the one handing out roses.

*SPOILER ALERT* The moment we've been waiting for…

Meet your new Bachelor! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hLzXiOqDE3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 4, 2018

He’s a pro-football player who previously played tight end for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers.

Theory….do ya think Tia will show up as a contestant??? Ohhh SNAP! Prolly not going to happen when you see what she said about that possibility:

VIDEO HERE

MORE HERE