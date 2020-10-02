ColourPop and Disney Launch ‘Hocus Pocus’ Makeup Collection
It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus and now that hocus pocus magic can be in your daily makeup routine! Just launched September 30th, Disney and ColourPop makeup teamed up for an entire ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired collection from the 1993 hit Halloween movie.
The collection ranges from $8- $22 and looks AMAZING.