ColourPop and Disney Launch ‘Hocus Pocus’ Makeup Collection

Oct 2, 2020 @ 9:03am
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Makeup is used backstage ahead of the Graduate Fashion week show during LFW September 2020 at on September 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus and now that hocus pocus magic can be in your daily makeup routine! Just launched September 30th, Disney and ColourPop makeup teamed up for an entire ‘Hocus Pocus’ inspired collection from the 1993 hit Halloween movie.

The collection ranges from $8- $22 and looks AMAZING.

 

