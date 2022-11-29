99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Collin Gosselin Says Being On TV Tore His Family Apart

November 29, 2022 10:17AM EST
Share

Collin Gosselin is one of the sextuplets you might know from the TLC reality shows, “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and then “Kate Plus 8” from back in the day.  He’s reflecting on what that was like with Entertainment Tonight: “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,”  “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

His mom, Kate Gosselin, had his institutionalized twice for what she called “special needs” behavior.  He wrote emotional letters begging his dad to get him out. That ruined his relationship though Collin said having a relationship with her “would be ideal.” He’s been living with his dad ever since Kate didn’t show up for a custody hearing in December 2018.

Collin is now 18 and lives with dad, Jon, along with sister Hannah. The remaining four Gosselin sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — live with their mother. 22-year-old twins Maddie and Cara make up the rest of the family.

More about:
Collin Gosslin
Entertainment Tonight
Jon & Kate Plus 8
Kate Plus 8
reality show
TLC

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

Kids Tell Us How To Cook A Turkey
3

You Laugh You Lose: Grandpa's Banned From The Zoo
4

Adorable: Little Boy Surprised With A Puppy
5

Viral Backstory: Bride Blows Dust Off Her Wedding Vows During Ceremony

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE