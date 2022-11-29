Collin Gosselin Says Being On TV Tore His Family Apart

Collin Gosselin is one of the sextuplets you might know from the TLC reality shows, “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and then “Kate Plus 8” from back in the day. He’s reflecting on what that was like with Entertainment Tonight: “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

His mom, Kate Gosselin, had his institutionalized twice for what she called “special needs” behavior. He wrote emotional letters begging his dad to get him out. That ruined his relationship though Collin said having a relationship with her “would be ideal.” He’s been living with his dad ever since Kate didn’t show up for a custody hearing in December 2018.

Collin is now 18 and lives with dad, Jon, along with sister Hannah. The remaining four Gosselin sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — live with their mother. 22-year-old twins Maddie and Cara make up the rest of the family.