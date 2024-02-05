College TikToker Raises Over $397,000 For Homeless Man With Cancer She Meets

Source: YouTube

A Washington D.C.-based college student and Tik-Toker started a mission to help a homeless man in the middle of treatments for prostate cancer. Sanai Graden was out vlogging when she was approached by Alonzo initially asking her for tea. So she decided to not only get him that tea, but ended up spending 5 hours with him.

She stopped at CVS to get him medicine, secured a hotel room for him and started a GoFundMe. The video posted on her TikTok account has since blown up on social media, and donations poured in to over $397,000!!!