99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

College Students Pitch In To Buy Plane Ticket For Dorm Security Guard To Visit Family In Nigeria

March 19, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Students from Raymond Hall at Providence College in Rhode Island all wanted to do something big to show their appreciation for a beloved dorm security guard. The students feel like James Mogaji is like family.

So for his birthday, they held an online fundraiser hoping to raise $3000 for a ticket to Nigeria to see his family by the end of the semester. They reached that goal within HOURS.   He hasn’t been able to see his family in over a decade! That’s not all, the boys throwing him a birthday party was the first time anyone has celebrated James’ birthday since he’s been in the U.S.!

More about:
dorm
James Mogaji
Nigeria
plane ticket
Providence College
security guard
Students

POPULAR POSTS

1

Jay-Z and Beyonce Bought The Most Expensive House Ever Sold In California
2

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
3

NKOTB Announce Their First Album In 11 Years
4

*NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage
5

Student Shows Former Teacher The Tattoo He Inspired

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE