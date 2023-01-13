99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

College Athlete Pays Off His Sister’s Student Debt

January 13, 2023 6:00AM EST
How sweet is this?

Anthony Leal surprised his big sister Lauren on Christmas, who graduated from Indiana University in December 2022. Leal says it’s been about two years in the making, ever since it became legal for college athletes to use their name to make money off their name. Anthony has been on scholarship, so he said he didn’t need the money he got from endorsement deals. He wanted to take that burden off his big sis!

