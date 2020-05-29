Colin Kaepernick Offers to Pay for Lawyers of Minneapolis Protesters

      Breaking News
Colin Kaepernick’s charitable organization, Know Your Rights Camp has launched a new initiative.

The initiative is to hire top defense lawyers for people arrested protesting police brutality in the Minneapolis area.

On the website, KnowYourRightsCamp.com/legal site it states, The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense initiative has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area to provide legal resources for those in need.

One the website there is a form for those in need to fill out
The statement concludes with a quote from Malcolm X, concerning nonviolence, it is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attack.

