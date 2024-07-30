99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Colin Jost Shows Off Injured Foot Covering Surfing For The Olympics

July 30, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Wife Scarlet Johansson joked that her hubby, comedian Colin Jost, isn’t really working while in Tahiti covering the surfing competition for the Olympics on NBC. When it was announced, Jost jumped at the chance to do it, being an avid surfer himself.

But he joked he visited the Olympic medical tent more than the athletes after scraping his toes on sharp coral reef and trying to keep ants out of his wounds!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

More about:
Colin Jost
commentator
injury
NBC
Olympics
surfing
Tahiti

POPULAR POSTS

1

Back To School Dates
2

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
3

Teen Schools The Internet On How To Handle A Rude Customer
4

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
5

Las Vegas Says Goodbye To The Famous Mirage Hotel After Nearly 35 Years

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE