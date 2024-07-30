Colin Jost Shows Off Injured Foot Covering Surfing For The Olympics

Source: YouTube

Wife Scarlet Johansson joked that her hubby, comedian Colin Jost, isn’t really working while in Tahiti covering the surfing competition for the Olympics on NBC. When it was announced, Jost jumped at the chance to do it, being an avid surfer himself.

But he joked he visited the Olympic medical tent more than the athletes after scraping his toes on sharp coral reef and trying to keep ants out of his wounds!

