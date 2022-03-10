Colin Farrell Will Play The Penguin Again For HBO Max Limited Series

HBO Max has officially ordered a TV series based on The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell. Director Matt Reeves said: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.” If you haven’t seen him in this part, he is legit UNRECOGNIZABLE. It took 4 hours to get him to look like this.
Farrell added: “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”
The series is rumored to chart Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham’s underworld following the events at the end of The Batman. The Batman debuted in theaters in the U.S. on March 4th. The film has grossed over $250 million at the global box office.
