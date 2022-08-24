99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Coldplay’s Sign Language Interpreter Performing Fix You Enchants Fans

August 24, 2022 9:05AM EDT
Coldplay recently shed light on the sign language interpreter they have at their concerts.  The 46-second video shows a woman signing the words to Coldplay’s song “Fix You.” She even rocks out to the guitar solo in the song.

 

The caption on the video read, ‘At every show we offer local sign language interpreters for our D/deaf and hard of hearing guests so that they can feel a stronger connection to the music.’ “We want our concerts to be accessible to everyone and for everyone to have the best possible experience.”

Fans loved to see it and one person wrote in the comments, ‘So beautiful,’ wrote one, while another added: ‘Music can really be for everyone ❤️❤️❤️’

What concert did you have the best experience attending?

