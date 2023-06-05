Coldplay Is Planting Trees While On Tour

Source: YouTube

Coldplay set some lofty goals before setting off on their Music of the Spheres world tour last March…they wanted to cut back their carbon footprint from their last tour by half. How are they doing? They reported that so far, the tour has produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their last outing and they have planted 5 million trees to date.

“Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible,” Coldplay said. They are trying to get the audience involved by offering electric bikes and kinetic dance floors to help power the show. They also want people to use alternative transportation (like walking or biking?) to get to the show and bring their own refillable water bottles.

They also made donations to organizations who donated food and toiletries to the homeless.