Coldplay Is Doing A Concert Set On Tik Tok For Red Nose Day

May 18, 2021 @ 7:40am

Coldplay will perform four songs live on their official TikTok channel this Monday, May 24 from London to support Red Nose Day USA, an annual campaign to end child poverty. Coldplay’s first-ever live concert on TikTok will stream at 2pm ET.

 

It’s not the first time Coldplay have used their platform to help Red Nose Day. In 2015, the band created Game Of Thrones: The Musical, a 12-minute comedy sketch with the cast of the series that has racked up more than 30 million views.

Chris Martin said: “Red Nose Day do amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. We’re really happy to be able to support their work with this performance.”

