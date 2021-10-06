Coldplay Announces Weeklong ‘James Corden’ Residency

Coldplay and James Corden announced the band’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden to coincide with the release of their new album, Music of the Spheres.
During the residency, Coldplay will perform their single, “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez as well as “Human Heart” with I Am KING and James Collier. Music of the Spheres is slated for release next week on October 15th and you can catch the band on The Late Late Show with James Corden starting October 18th – 21st.
Have you heard some snippets of Coldplay’s new songs? What are your favorites so far?