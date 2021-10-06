      Weather Alert

Coldplay Announces Weeklong ‘James Corden’ Residency

Oct 6, 2021 @ 6:21am

Coldplay and James Corden announced the band’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden to coincide with the release of their new album, Music of the Spheres.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow)

During the residency, Coldplay will perform their single, “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez as well as “Human Heart” with I Am KING and James Collier.  Music of the Spheres is slated for release next week on October 15th and you can catch the band on The Late Late Show with James Corden starting October 18th – 21st.

Have you heard some snippets of Coldplay’s new songs? What are your favorites so far?

TAGS
Coldplay James Corden Late Late Show
POPULAR POSTS
Jeffersontown Police Have A New 7-Year-Old Chief Thanks To Make-A-Wish
The 2022 Halftime Show Was Announced
This Army Vet Catches A Gator With A Trash Can
Wendy's Is Changing Their Fries
WAVE3
LMPD Officer Mows Grass For Elderly Woman During Wellness Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On