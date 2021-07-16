      Weather Alert

Coke Zero Is Getting a Makeover That Includes a New Can and New Flavor

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:42am

Coca-Cola is once again switching things up and they will be changing the flavor of Coke Zero. Although they are changing the drink, they have announced that it will “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste.”

They will also be changing the cans for Coke Zero too.

This is a very sensitive subject for fans, and they are reminded of the time in 1985 when the brand changed the flavor of Coke, and it was met with disastrous backlash.

One Twitter user wrote, “You’d better have a backup plan if this as screwed up as New Coke was. Wait-do you even remember New Coke? Stop messing with a good thing dammit!”

