Coffee-Mate Is Coming Out With Creamers That Taste Like Cinnamon Toast Crunch And Funfetti Cake
Coffee-Mate announced two fresh flavors this week that will absolutely blow your mind!
Funfetti and Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamers will be gracing your grocery store shelves.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer is designed to taste like the spicy and sweet milk that the classic cereal leaves behind in your bowl. It has cinnamon, brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal so it tastes like “cinnamilk.” Truly inspired work.
Next up is the Funfetti creamer which has notes of vanilla, cake batter, and a “sweet finish reminiscent of frosting.”
It’s basically birthday cake-flavored creamer from the sound of it, which seems like one step closer to having cake for breakfast!