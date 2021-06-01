      Weather Alert

Cody Simpson Says Dating Miley Cyrus Was Just “One Of Those Phases”

Jun 1, 2021 @ 8:16am

Cody Simpson talked about his brief time dating Miley Cyrus in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Simpson and Cyrus, who split up last year after 10 months of dating, were first romantically linked in October 2019. “I’d known her for a long time at that point,” “She’d kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person.” We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while,” “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it.”

He is currently training to qualify for the Australian swimming team.

