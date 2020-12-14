Cody Simpson Qualifies For Olympic Swimming Trials

Cody Simpson aka Miley Cyrus’ ex, is one step closer to the Olympics after qualifying for his first Olympic swimming trials.
He’s not new to swimming…even winning two gold medals at the Queensland Swimming Championships when he was 13 — but he quit to do music.
“I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful,” he wrote. “Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more.”
He got a shout out from Olympic champion Michael Phelps.
