‘Cocaine Bear’ Officiates Wedding For Kentucky Couple

March 28, 2023 6:49AM EDT
‘Cocaine Bear’ aka Pablo Escobear may now be living his best afterlife as a stuffed display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun All in Lexington, but now can add wedding officiant to his resume.

Kentuckians Alexandra and Armando said their vows under the watchful eyes of Mr. Escobear.  He even donned a top hat for the occasion!  The museum told Roadside America, “As long as you feel that the person marrying you — like Cocaine Bear — has the authority, then that marriage can be binding here in Kentucky.” Congrats to the happy couple!

