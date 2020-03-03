      Weather Alert

Coca-Cola Is Launching a NEW Line of Drinks for the First Time in Over a Decade

Mar 3, 2020 @ 9:43am

It’s been over 10 years since Coca-Cola launched a new line of drinks and the wait was certainly worth it. The new AHA sparkling water is now available from Coca-Cola and the eight flavors are uniquely “fresh and new.”

AHA sparkling water comes in Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Citrus + Green Tea, Black Cherry + Coffee, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate, and Peach + Honey.

The new sparkling water is being compared to other waters such as Bubly or LaCroix, and the Black Cherry + Coffee and Citrus + Green Tea flavors have 30 mg of caffeine, the same as diet coke.

You can purchase AHA sparkling water in 12 oz or 16 oz can 12 packs now in grocery stores. Coca-Cola’s new line will replace Dasani sparkling water which will still be available at Coca-Cola’s Freestyle locations.

TAGS
aha Coca-Cola sparkling water
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE