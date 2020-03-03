Coca-Cola Is Launching a NEW Line of Drinks for the First Time in Over a Decade
It’s been over 10 years since Coca-Cola launched a new line of drinks and the wait was certainly worth it. The new AHA sparkling water is now available from Coca-Cola and the eight flavors are uniquely “fresh and new.”
AHA sparkling water comes in Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Citrus + Green Tea, Black Cherry + Coffee, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate, and Peach + Honey.
The new sparkling water is being compared to other waters such as Bubly or LaCroix, and the Black Cherry + Coffee and Citrus + Green Tea flavors have 30 mg of caffeine, the same as diet coke.
You can purchase AHA sparkling water in 12 oz or 16 oz can 12 packs now in grocery stores. Coca-Cola’s new line will replace Dasani sparkling water which will still be available at Coca-Cola’s Freestyle locations.