Coast Guard Rescues Man In Tiny Aluminum Boat After 38 Hours

Source: YouTube

A huge ceremony was held so 25-year-old Charlie Gregory could reunite with the Coast Guard crew who found his tiny boat after 38 hours lost at sea!

Charlie Gregory found himself in quite the pickle when his 8 foot aluminum boat ended up 13 miles off the coast partially submerged surrounded by sharks. No flares and no cell phone as it was lost at sea too. His parents had given up hope! He took off his boardshorts and waved them at passing boats a stones throw away…helicopters and planes that passed by. Nobody saw him.

The Coast Guard had completed two unsuccessful search patterns, and was 10 minutes into their third search pattern when they found him!