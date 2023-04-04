99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Coachella Will Be Livestreamed on YouTube

April 4, 2023 6:48AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Good news! Coachella is happening in two weeks, and if you don’t have tickets, the time, or money to fly off to the desert and see your favorite artist, don’t worry!

It’s been announced that Coachella will live stream all six stages throughout the entire Coachella festival.  This will be the first time ever the festival will boast a live stream of this magnitude.

If you can’t watch live, each night performances will be available every night. The big names will even be available on demand.

Coachella takes place on the weekends of April 14th and 21st.

 

 Who are you looking forward to seeing this year? What’s your wildest music festival memory?

