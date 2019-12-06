Coach Satterfield’s Home Vandalized….By A Fellow Coach?
After being named the ACC Coach of the Year in his first year, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was rewarded by having part of his home’s front yard TP’d. The one and only suspect in the petty crime is none other than UofL’s own Chris Mack. Coach Mack tweeted a video late Thursday night showing him putting the finishing touches of toilet paper on a small tree in front of Satterfield’s home.
https://twitter.com/CoachChrisMack/status/1202797647402295296
Satterfield and Mack have both breathed new life to the Cards on the gridiron and basketball court respectively and brought excitement to the city since joining the university. In his first season in charge, Satterfield helped turn around a Louisville football team that went winless in ACC play and 2-10 overall in 2018 into a program that finished 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the ACC this year.
Mack, not to be sold short, brought the Cardinals back to the 2018 NCAA Tournament in his first year following a period of turmoil for the storied program, and his 2019 team is currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Satterfield and the Cards are now awaiting word on which bowl game they will be in to end the season.