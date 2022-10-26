Coach Cal Tracks Down Viral Coal Miner At Blue-White Game

UK Men’s basketball coach John Calipari saw a viral photo of a dad who rushed straight from a coal mine without cleaning up to get to the Blue-White scrimmage with his son, and it hit home. So he tracked the family down to give them the VIP treatment!

Thank you everyone for your incredible response to this. No one rallies like the #BBN! We are looking forward to hosting @mcguire_mollie9, her husband Michael and their family at a game soon!! https://t.co/2OpC5tkjag — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

That coal miner is Michael McGuire and he says the attention his photo got was “mind-blowing”.

Here's John Calipari explaining how he saw the photo of coal miner Michael McGuire and his son at the Blue-White Game, and how he wanted to treat the McGuire family after seeing it. "Believe me: It hit home as soon as I saw it… I'm taking care of this guy and his family." pic.twitter.com/uhclRHqXJk — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 25, 2022

Michael’s wife Mollie said they talked to Coach Cal on the phone for about a half hour where he explained his grandfather was a coal miner. Read the full story here: