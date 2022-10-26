Coach Cal Tracks Down Viral Coal Miner At Blue-White Game
October 26, 2022 6:49AM EDT
UK Men’s basketball coach John Calipari saw a viral photo of a dad who rushed straight from a coal mine without cleaning up to get to the Blue-White scrimmage with his son, and it hit home. So he tracked the family down to give them the VIP treatment!
That coal miner is Michael McGuire and he says the attention his photo got was “mind-blowing”.
Michael’s wife Mollie said they talked to Coach Cal on the phone for about a half hour where he explained his grandfather was a coal miner. Read the full story here:
