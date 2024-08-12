Closing Ceremonies Highlights

Source: YouTube

Snoop Dogg was the “Ambassador of Happy” during the games, so only fitting he pics up a mic to perform with Dr. Dre along with Red Hot Chili Peppers in Long Beach, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. singing the National Anthem.

The national anthem of the United States of America performed by H.E.R. 🇺🇸

Tom Cruise did a very Tom Cruise stunt with take the Olympic flag by motorcycle, jumping on a cargo plane, jumping out of the cargo plane and landing in L.A. to pass the flag. See his rappelling down from the top of the Olympic stadium HERE.

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles." Tom Cruise:

