Cloris Leachman Passes at 94 Of Natural Causes
If you’ve seen either of “The Croods” movies, than you’ve heard Cloris Leachman’s voice as Gran. She sadly passed away of natural causes Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, California at the age of 94.
Leachman first came to national prominence on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which led to her own spin-off series. She is also remembered for memorable roles in Mel Brooks films like Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and History of the World Part I. With 22 Emmy nominations, she’s the most nominated actress in history, and her 8 wins is the most of all time … tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Last Picture Show” in 1971.