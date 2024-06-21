99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Climate Activists Attempt To Spray Paint Taylor Swift’s Private Plane

June 21, 2024 8:22AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Two environmental activists were targeting Taylor Swift’s private jet to spray paint with orange paint to protest her carbon footprint from her frequent trips. However, her plane already left and they ended up damaging other jets. Oopsies.

This also happened one day after they used the same orange spray on Stonehenge, the 5,000-year-old English historic monument. That hit was a day before thousands were expected to arrive to celebrate the Summer Solstice.

Many commenters pointed out this is not protesting, it’s vandalism.

