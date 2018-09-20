Cliftons Pizza Closing After 28 Years in Business A slice of hot pizza just from the oven with melted cheese dripping Make it stop! Clifton’s Pizza is a STAPLE of Clifton/ Frankfort Ave. Not to mention the pizza is delicious! The owner posted on Facebook effective immediately: CliftonClifton's PizzafoodieFrankfort AveFrankfort AvenueLocalPizzaShop Local SHARE RELATED CONTENT About Last Night: Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena Maroon 5 May Just Be On Their Way to Headlining The Super Bowl This English Town Has Been Haunted By the Sound of A Creepy Nursery Rhyme at Night Joe Huber Family Farm and Restaurant Is Officially Being Auctioned Off New Line of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Items from Disney Pickle Pizza Is a Thing and I Want It