Clarksville Hosting a Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt

Apr 3, 2020 @ 8:38am
Thinking outside the box to still fulfill kid Easter fun! Clarksville Parks and Recreation is planning a drive-thru Easter egg event.

The layout of the drive-thru Easter egg hunt.

A total of 15,000 candy-filled eggs will be given out at Wooded View Golf Course on April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. or until eggs run out.

The Easter bunny will be there to wave to children but won’t be able to take photos because of social distancing.

The event is only open to people who live in Indiana. Each child will receive between five to 10 eggs.

