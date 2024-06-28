99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio

June 28, 2024 9:13AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Cirque du Soleil is jumping into film and TV with their own studio to create content based on their most popular stage shows. Kà, Love, and Mystère will all come to the screen, but first up is the water-themed show O. Ridley Scott will direct the show based on O, which is performed at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

If you’ve never seen it, the show happens above a 1.5 million-gallon pool of water and features synchronized swimming in a theater designed to mimic a 14th-century European opera house.

MORE HERE

