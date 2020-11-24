      Weather Alert

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls Out Chocolate Churros Cereal!!!

Nov 24, 2020 @ 6:15am
Heap of churros filled with custard cream or chocolate , spanish traditional sweet food. Close-up horizontal view.

Oh dang!  Now this is something that has been debated many times around here…what cereal leaves the best milk?  Consistently, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is named at the top of that list. But now they might be created their own biggest competition because this looks UHMAZING.

 

 

It’s been spotted on Walmart’s website so be looking for it elsewhere soon!

 

