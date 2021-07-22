Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn Is Coming To Sam’s Club

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is consistently at the top of most people’s favorite cereals list…there are spinoff products like ice cream, oatmeal, coffee creamer and even Cinnadust seasoning. Now…only at Sam’s Club...Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn! You should find it starting this week, and it will be available in all Sam’s Club locations by the end of the month, costing $5.98. It’s exclusively available at Sam’s Club through September.
This seems too good to be true @SamsClub 🤤 https://t.co/a0LsFZuZQ3
— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) July 21, 2021
