Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Oatmeal Is Here

May 20, 2021 @ 9:22am
 If you’ve been caught in the conundrum of choosing between cereal or oatmeal to start your day…now you don’t have to choose! General Mills’ Big G Instant Oatmeals come in new flavors that are inspired by four of your favorite cereals!

 

Beginning next month, you’ll be able to get Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix oatmeal varieties. They all come with toppings to bring out that authentic General Mills component. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Oatmeal comes with Cinnadust Topping, the Lucky Charms Vanilla Flavored Oatmeal includes Lucky Charms Marshmallows, the Cocoa Puffs Chocolate Flavored Oatmeal has a Chocolatey Flavored Crunchy Topping, and the Trix Fruit Flavored Oatmeal comes with Colorful Crunchy Topping.

You can only find them at Walmart next month, and then they will expand to other stores (permanently!) soon after that. Each box ($2.48) includes six individual packets.

 

